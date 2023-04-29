A 54-year-old man has been jailed for five years for violent offences

Charles Arthurs was found guilty at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 after he abducted and severely assaulted a woman in 2022.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Mason said: “We are committed to investigating all reports of abuse, regardless of when these incidents took place and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“I hope this sentence will give confidence to anyone who has experienced, or is experiencing, abuse to come forward knowing we will listen, investigate fully and support you throughout.