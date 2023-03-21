Tuesday, March 21, 2023
A 54-year-old Man Has Been Sentenced To Five Years In Prison After He Pleaded Guilty To 16 Child Sex Offences.

In April 2019, Northamptonshire Police’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Unit received intelligence that Stephen Parker, previously of Wellingborough, was in possession of indecent images of children.

A short time later, officers executed a warrant at Parker’s home address and seized a number of his electronic devices.

Once these were investigated, Parker was found to have been using online video chatrooms where he would commit a sexual act in front of children and encourage them to do the same.

He was subsequently charged with seven counts of making indecent images of children, one count of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity – penetration, two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13-15 to engage in sexual activity – penetration, three counts of causing/inciting a girl 13-15 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13, and two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

At an earlier hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Parker pleaded guilty to all 16 counts and was sentenced at the same court last week (March 15) to five years in prison.

Detective Constable Adam Brooks, who led the investigation, said: “Like many child sex offenders, Stephen Parker thought that sitting in the confines of his home address was a safe haven for him to talk to children online and engage in online sexual abuse. However as this investigation demonstrates, this isn’t the case, and we will continue to act on intelligence received about a person’s online activity, regardless of where they are.

“Keeping our children in Northamptonshire safe from people like Stephen Parker is why this team comes to work every day. All of us are passionate about what we do and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to do all we can to protect children from sexual abuse.”

