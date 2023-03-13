Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

A 54-year-old woman has died in the hospital after a stabbing at a supported living facility in Stirling

A 54-year-old Woman Has Died In The Hospital After A Stabbing At A Supported Living Facility In Stirling

Police have confirmed the name of the woman who died following a disturbance at an address on Craighall Street, Stirling

She has been named as 54-year-old Michele Rutherford, from the Stirling area. Her family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Michele died at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, following an incident which took place shortly after 11am on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023. Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured in the incident.

A 32-year-old woman was charged in connection with the death and serious assaults, and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday, 9 March, 2023.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Michele’s loved ones at this time, along with everyone else involved in this incident.”

