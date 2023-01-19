A 57-year-old woman died in a house fire, prompting a police and fire investigation

At 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, police and firefighters were called to Princess Avenue.

Neighbours were alerted by a fire alarm and called the emergency services.

At the scene, a 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Her family has been notified, and the cause of the fire is being thoroughly investigated.

The police and fire departments will remain on the scene overnight.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident,” said Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy of Nottinghamshire Police. Officers will remain on the scene overnight to conduct a thorough investigation alongside our fire colleagues.”

“On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to express my condolences to the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time,” added Group Manager Chris Emmott.

“We appreciate the local community’s patience and understanding as we investigate the cause of this fire.”