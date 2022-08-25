Spanish media are reporting the woman drove over the cliff edge in the Serra Gelada Natural Park with her eight-year-old grandson, who was injured.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4.15 p.m. on Wednesday, and the operation lasted about two hours.

The fire department dispatched several engines to the scene in an attempt to rescue anyone injured in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

They worked with troops from Benidorm’s local police and Health Technicians SAMU to perform resuscitation techniques on the woman, but she was unable to be rescued, according to informacion.es.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Spain and is in contact with local authorities,” a Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office spokesperson said.

According to reports, police are investigating the cause of the accident and ensuring that the scooter met all legal safety requirements.

The vehicles were rented, according to reports.