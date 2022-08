At 11.25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, police were called to White Hart Lane, N17, for reports of a stabbing.

Officers and LAS were present. A 58-year-old guy with stab wounds was discovered.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to the hospital. His condition has been determined to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries are still ongoing.