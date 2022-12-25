Sunday, December 25, 2022
Sunday, December 25, 2022

A 58-year-old Woman On Mobility Scooter In Hounslow Has Been Killed In A Collision That Took Place On Christmas Eve
A 58-year-old woman on mobility scooter in Hounslow has been killed in a collision that took place on Christmas eve

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Hounslow.

Police were called to Bedfont Road at about 11.50pm on Saturday, 24 December following reports of a collision involving a car and a mobility scooter.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found a 58-year-old woman injured. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

Her family has been informed and a specialist officer has been deployed to support them.

The driver of the car immediately stopped at the scene of the collision and has assisted police in their enquiries. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for any witnesses or drivers in the area at the time to come forward. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who captured the collision on CCTV or dashcam.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 6753/24Dec.

