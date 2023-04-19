A 60-year-old man who was caught driving on the M40 with bin bags containing £100k of drugs on his back seat has been jailed for more than four years

On Friday, February 3, officers pulled Christopher McLean over as he drove on the M40 near Warwick.

Officers suspected that McLean was driving a vehicle with false number plates and, as they spoke to him, they noticed two open bin bags on his back seat which appeared to have illicit contents.

A search was conducted, revealing cannabis and white powder in the bags amounting to 1.5kg cannabis resin, 5.9kg Amphetamine, and 3.3 kg Cannabis.

The vehicle was also confirmed to be on false plates, and McLean was identified as being disqualified from driving.

McLean, of Ashbourne Road in Liverpool, was then arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

When Merseyside Police searched McLean’s Liverpool home address, they found a further large amount of controlled drugs together with a machete and a telescopic baton.

Forensic testing revealed the white powder to be amphetamine and this, combined with the cannabis seized, had a wholesale value of up to £36,000 and a street value of around £100,000.

During the interview, McLean declined to comment or provide any explanation.

He was charged and remanded to be put before the court the following day with two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing amphetamine with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

McLean was bailed from the court and appeared at Warwick Crown Court on April 14th, where he pleaded guilty to the offences charged and was sentenced to 51 months in prison.