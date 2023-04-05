A 62-year-old Norwich man who mistreated a vulnerable patient in his care has been sentenced to nine month imprisonment

Dami Tobi Ayan, of Kensington Place, admitted the offence of ill treatment or wilful neglect of a person lacking mental capacity against Ben King at Cawston Park Hospital in July 2020.

Today (Wednesday 5 April) he appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that Ben, who suffered with downs syndrome, severe learning disabilities and mental health problems, was ‘man-handled’ by Ayan. Ayan pushed Ben down and dragged him by the arms before hitting him around the head with an open hand. Ayan then appears to check that no one else is around before hitting Ben again with the back of his hand. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Later that same day, Ben died of cardiac arrest. The assault was not linked to Ben’s cause of death but came to light after officers examined CCTV from the ward.

During the investigation, witnesses told officers Ayan would regularly shout abuse at Ben and be intimidating, calling him ‘baby’, and saying he was ‘disgusting’.

Ayan was interviewed and charged by police in September 2021 after officers went public with an appeal to trace him after previous attempts to trace him failed.

Commenting on the sentencing, Detective Inspector Sam Pontin said: “Ayan was in a position of trust and was meant to care for Ben who was extremely vulnerable and had limited means of protecting himself. This trust was abused and it’s important Ayan faces justice for this.