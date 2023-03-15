Wednesday, March 15, 2023
A 63-year-old man in a wheelchair fell victim to theft

The shocking incident happened around 1pm while the man was driving down College Road in Middlesbrough.

Male teenagers are described as suspects. Two of them wore blue trapper-style hats, while the third wore a grey trapper-style hat.

One suspect was dressed in a wax jacket, while another was dressed in a bomber jacket.

Cleveland Police are asking for help in locating the suspects. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the individuals responsible is asked to call 101 and reference number 048121.

