Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A 66-year-old man arrested by detectives probing the December 2021 murder of Mark Hall in West Belfast has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service

A 66-year-old man arrested by detectives probing the December 2021 murder of Mark Hall in West Belfast has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service

by uknip247

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, perverting the course of justice, fraud, withholding information concerning an arrestable offence, and possession of a class B narcotic with intent to supply.

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness issued an appeal for information about the murder, saying, “If you have any information, no matter how uncertain you may be or how insignificant it may seem, please do the right thing and call us on 101.”Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill out their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller ID, no 1471 service, and computer IP addresses are never tracked.” The Major Incident Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q23-PO1) can also be used to upload information.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A bizarre attempt by a London burglar to elude police by posing as a solar panel has amused social media

A man who had been living in Derby has been extradited from the UK in relation to alleged war crimes

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to two years and six months detention at a young offender institution after pleading guilty to supplying Class A...

Four members of an organised crime group that ran an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland, and trafficked heroin and cocaine, have been sentenced

A 60-year-old man who was caught driving on the M40 with bin bags containing £100k of drugs on his back seat has been jailed...

Two men have been sentenced to a total of nearly 10 years for kidnap and blackmail offences.

Woman admits to murdering husband

A man who assaulted his partner and tried to set her flat on fire has been jailed for four years

After a pair of missing adolescent girls were discovered in the back of a car in Hull, two males were detained on suspicion of...

A man has been sentenced to over 20 years in jail for the attempted murder of a man following an incident in Clare in...

Three men have been jailed for more than 26 years between them after an attempted burglary at a cannabis factory triggered a violent clash...

West Yorkshire Police worker sentenced to an 18-month Community Order; 100 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation activity, for posting grossly offensive messages on Twitter...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.