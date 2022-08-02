Officers were called shortly before 4.30 p.m. on Sunday (31 July 2022) after receiving reports of a collision between a silver Lexus SUV and two pedestrians on the A149 in Stalham, between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road.

The silver Lexus SUV did not stop at the first collision and continued down the A149 until it collided with a road sign near Tesco.

Unfortunately, one of the pedestrians involved in the first collision, a 20-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified her as Fenella Hawes, 20, pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings.

A 16-year-old girl, the second pedestrian, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious arm injury. She has been released from the hospital.

The driver of the silver Lexus SUV was taken to Gorleston’s James Paget Hospital with minor injuries. He was detained and transported to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Malcolm Waite, 68, of Meadow Drive, Hoveton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving on the A149 in Stalham on July 31, 2022.

He appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, August 2, 2022) and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on September 6, 2022, at Norwich Crown Court.