A 68 year old man has been taken to a south London hospital with potentially life threatening injuries

At 3.32pm on Tuesday, 8 November police were called to Franklin Road, SE20 following reports that a man was injured in the street.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The man – who is believed to be aged 68 – has been taken to a south London hospital with potentially life threatening injuries. Police await a further update on his condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine how the man sustained his injuries and a crime scene is in place while that work takes place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, giving the reference 4088/08NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.