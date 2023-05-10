Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A 70-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Broomfield, which has left a man with life-changing injuries

A 70-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Broomfield, which has left a man with life-changing injuries

by uknip247
A 70-year-old Man Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder Following An Assault In Broomfield, Which Has Left A Man With Life-changing Injuries

Chacko Thenakarayil, of Hornbeam Gardens, has been remanded in custody after appearing at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court

The assault took place on Saturday 6 May, just before 9pm and police were called to Hornbeam Gardens after reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had sustained a head injury. The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Jack Mabbett, who is leading the investigation, said that there is no wider concern for the public. He added that anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or has footage of the incident should come forward.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 1094 of 6 May. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three members of an organised crime gang have been jailed following a series of burglaries across Cheshire and Greater Manchester

Ongoing clashes in Sudan have resulted in a death toll of 604 people, according to a statement released by the World Health Organization (WHO)...

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Co-op store in Stanford-le-Hope

In a pre-recorded ceremony at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, several winners paid tribute to the striking Hollywood writers who are currently...

Ambulance staff members who are part of the Unite union in the South East of England are set to go on strike today following...

The Metropolitan Police has expressed “regret” over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters on Coronation day, according to Republic chief executive Graham Smith

The renowned British actor, Terence Hardiman, has died at the age of 86

Lawyers across Scotland are poised to boycott a proposed pilot scheme for juryless rape trials

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the High Court in Islamabad on charges of corruption

Emergency services are currently attending a chemical spill at the main Cardiff University building in the capital, which occurred earlier today

The Bibby Stockholm, a three-storey barge due to house 500 male migrants, has docked in Falmouth ahead of an inspection and refit work.

Man Accused of Killing Girl Had Sex Fantasies About Children, Court Hears

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.
Flatsome poster print : whiskyvanguard. Store list education companion. Testimonials • disrepair claims.