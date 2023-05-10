A 70-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Broomfield, which has left a man with life-changing injuries

Chacko Thenakarayil, of Hornbeam Gardens, has been remanded in custody after appearing at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court

The assault took place on Saturday 6 May, just before 9pm and police were called to Hornbeam Gardens after reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had sustained a head injury. The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Jack Mabbett, who is leading the investigation, said that there is no wider concern for the public. He added that anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or has footage of the incident should come forward.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 1094 of 6 May. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.