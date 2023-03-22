Wednesday, March 22, 2023
A 71-year-old Woman, Suffered Life-threatening Injuries And Remains In The Hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Aldershot

Officers responded to a call at 5.20pm yesterday (20 March) reporting a collision involving blue Audi A1 and a pedestrian on Hospital Hill.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, suffered life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital for treatment.

Following an initial investigation police are now calling for any witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information that may assist officers should call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44230111448.

