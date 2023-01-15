A 71-year-old woman was targeted as she walked along

Thieves attempted, with varying degrees of success, to steal two women’s handbags from their hands.

The two robberies took place on the same evening in the heart of Nottingham.

In the first incident, a 71-year-old woman was targeted while walking down Lincoln Street with her husband.

Two men intentionally ran into the couple and grabbed the woman’s bag, knocking her to the ground.

The woman managed to hold on to her bag, and the robbers fled empty-handed around 7 p.m. on December 17, 2022.

The pair then pulled the same prank on a young woman standing with friends in Victoria Street around 8.25 p.m.

On this occasion, one of the thieves was successful in stealing the bag, and the pair fled in the direction of Bridlesmith Gate.

Both incidents have been investigated by police, who have released images of two people they want to speak with.

PC “During one of these incidents, an elderly woman was dragged to the floor, while a teenager had her bag ripped from her hands in the other,” said Sam Fowler of Nottinghamshire Police.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of disgraceful behaviour in our communities – Nottinghamshire Police simply won’t stand for it.

“The two people pictured have information that we believe could help us with our investigation.

“We would like to ask anyone who recognises either or both of these men to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the incident numbers listed below, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Incident 577 for the attempted robbery in Lincoln Street on December 17, 2022.

Incident 622 for the robbery in Victoria Street on December 17, 2022.