A £7,200 fine was imposed on an Enfield corner shop for selling cigarettes with different languages on the packaging

Ali Riza Tula, 26, of Maxi Wine Centre in Hertford Road, Enfield Lock, was caught selling cigarettes without proper health warnings and with labels in languages other than English.

On October 28, 2019, Enfield Trading Standards visited his shop and discovered 4,420 counterfeit cigarettes using sniffer dogs. The local government department visited Maxi Wine Centre several times. Tulu allegedly avoided paying excise duty and VAT on cigarettes worth approximately £1,629.

He was also caught selling super-strength alcohol, which was against his licence. Tulu entered a guilty plea to three charges in Highbury Magistrates Court on July 5, 2022. Unauthorized licensable activities included violations of Premises Licence conditions under the Licensing Act and one violation of the Tobacco & Related Products Regulations 2016.

Cllr Susan Erbil, Cabinet Member for Licensing, Planning & Regulatory Services at Enfield Council, stated, “The work done by the Council’s dedicated Licensing & Trading Standards team investigating premises in the borough has identified illegal tobacco that has been swiftly removed from the market.”

“I would encourage residents to report any suspicions of illegal tobacco and cigarette sales to the Council.” We will continue to crack down on tobacco-related criminal activity and prosecute those who break the law, resulting in a safer Enfield for everyone.”