Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, December 1, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A £7,200 Fine Was Imposed On An Enfield Corner Shop For Selling Cigarettes With Different Languages On The Packagin
Home BREAKING A £7,200 fine was imposed on an Enfield corner shop for selling cigarettes with different languages on the packaging

A £7,200 fine was imposed on an Enfield corner shop for selling cigarettes with different languages on the packaging

by @uknip247

Ali Riza Tula, 26, of Maxi Wine Centre in Hertford Road, Enfield Lock, was caught selling cigarettes without proper health warnings and with labels in languages other than English.

On October 28, 2019, Enfield Trading Standards visited his shop and discovered 4,420 counterfeit cigarettes using sniffer dogs. The local government department visited Maxi Wine Centre several times. Tulu allegedly avoided paying excise duty and VAT on cigarettes worth approximately £1,629.

He was also caught selling super-strength alcohol, which was against his licence. Tulu entered a guilty plea to three charges in Highbury Magistrates Court on July 5, 2022. Unauthorized licensable activities included violations of Premises Licence conditions under the Licensing Act and one violation of the Tobacco & Related Products Regulations 2016.

Cllr Susan Erbil, Cabinet Member for Licensing, Planning & Regulatory Services at Enfield Council, stated, “The work done by the Council’s dedicated Licensing & Trading Standards team investigating premises in the borough has identified illegal tobacco that has been swiftly removed from the market.”

“I would encourage residents to report any suspicions of illegal tobacco and cigarette sales to the Council.” We will continue to crack down on tobacco-related criminal activity and prosecute those who break the law, resulting in a safer Enfield for everyone.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Wanted man arrested in Bentley travelling at 140 miles an hour on...

4 Life Changes to Expect After a Name Change Process

Why Are Damascus Steel Knives Better Than Other Popular Knives?

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft,...

A lorry fire on the M25 in Surrey has caused significant delays

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man...

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who...

Tips To Ensure Safety When Playing Casino Games

A Met officer has been found guilty of a public order offence...

A huge consignment of cocaine worth around £140m has been seized and...

Officers have made 17 arrests and seized six firearms during a week...

Celebrity line-up announced for brand new entertainment show That’s My Jam