Saturday, December 10, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A 73-year-old Man Who Sadly Died Following A Collision In Balby Last Week Has Been Named As John Barker
Home BREAKING A 73-year-old man who sadly died following a collision in Balby last week has been named as John Barker

A 73-year-old man who sadly died following a collision in Balby last week has been named as John Barker

by @uknip247
Mr Barker was driving a red Dacia Duster that was involved in a collision on the A630 Warmsworth Road at 10.12pm on Friday 2 December.
It is reported that the Dacia was involved in a collision just past the junction with Hall Flat Lane. Mr Barker received CPR at the scene but unfortunately was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Mr Barker’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers, have released the following short statement:
“John will be sadly missed by his Loving wife Lynne and family.
“John will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and those that did knew he was a larger-than-life Donny Rovers fan.”
Mr Barker’s family has asked that their wishes for privacy are respected at this difficult time.
If you have any information about the collision, you can get in touch using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 967 of 2 December 2022. Access our online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

RELATED ARTICLES

Met review panel heard that in excess of 6,000 messages had been...

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape

A federal jury has convicted a former prison warden of seven counts...

The identity of a woman believed to have been murdered inside her...

An urgent search is underway for a missing girl who is thought...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries in...

Detectives have charged a 23-year-old man with assault, sexual assault and attempted...

The government gave Stevenage Borough Council 24 hours notice before moving asylum...

A 31-year-old man has beed arrested after a Land Rover allegedly rammed...

Emergency Services called to Barking Park Boating lake

Armed police throw Lambeth housing estate into lockdown

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"