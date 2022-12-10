A 73-year-old man who sadly died following a collision in Balby last week has been named as John Barker

“John will be sadly missed by his Loving wife Lynne and family.
“John will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and those that did knew he was a larger-than-life Donny Rovers fan.”
Mr Barker’s family has asked that their wishes for privacy are respected at this difficult time.
If you have any information about the collision, you can get in touch using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 967 of 2 December 2022. Access our online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/