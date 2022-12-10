A 73-year-old man who sadly died following a collision in Balby last week has been named as John Barker

Mr Barker was driving a red Dacia Duster that was involved in a collision on the A630 Warmsworth Road at 10.12pm on Friday 2 December

It is reported that the Dacia was involved in a collision just past the junction with Hall Flat Lane. Mr Barker received CPR at the scene but unfortunately was pronounced dead at the hospital

Mr Barker’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers , have released the following short statement:

“John will be sadly missed by his Loving wife Lynne and family.

“John will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and those that did knew he was a larger-than-life Donny Rovers fan.”

Mr Barker’s family has asked that their wishes for privacy are respected at this difficult time.