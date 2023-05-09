A 9-year-old boy was beaten and robbed of his bag in an attack on the Isle of Wight during the Bank Holiday Weekend

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A gang of adolescents approached two boys, both aged nine, outside The Falcon bar in Regent Street, Shanklin, soon before 5.30pm on Sunday (7th May).

One of the lads was beaten, resulting in a bloodied nose, before his backpack was stolen, causing a member of the public to pursue.

Fortunately, a member of the public found the stolen bag and returned it to the victim.

According to a spokeswoman for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary:

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of the investigation and remains in custody at this time.”