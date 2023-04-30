A 999 call handler enjoyed a “wonderful” surprise ahead of her 70th birthday – as police colleagues adorned her workstation with balloons, flowers and gifts

Christine Chamberlain has clocked up over 30 years with Nottinghamshire Police, first as a police constable and more recently as an emergency call handler.

On Monday – her last shift before taking time off to celebrate her milestone birthday – she arrived at work to find her desk brimming with decorations and presents.

“It was a wonderful surprise,” she said. “I’ve got two big balloons spelling 7 0 – I keep telling everyone the seven is a two!”

Christine joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1974 as a policewoman based at Bulwell and Hucknall.

She left the force a few years later after getting married but returned as a civilian officer in 1993, before becoming a call dispatcher.

She’s worked at the force’s Arnold headquarters since 2000 and currently works in the control room as a part-time emergency call handler.

Christine said: “I love working here. I work with some lovely people – it’s like a family. I’ll be sorry to leave whenever that day comes.

“It’s so nice to come and do a job that you understand and involves helping people.”

Among the colleagues who organised the surprise was fellow emergency call handler Carolann Henderson, who first met Christine in the mid-1970s while working for Notts Police.

Carolann said: “Christine’s my best friend here. We’re able to laugh a lot but we also support each other.

“She’s such a lovely lady so we really wanted to surprise her for her birthday.”