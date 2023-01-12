A baby has been injured in Glasgow after a brick was thrown through a bus window

The 15-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital after the brick hit him on the head and glass from the broken window fell into the pram.

The baby was later discharged from Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being examined.

Officers are looking for information about an incident that happened on Battlefield Road on January 10 at around 18.45 GMT.

“Fortunately, the baby was not seriously injured,” Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said, “but this has left her mother extremely upset and distressed.”

“Our investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who saw or knows who threw the brick to contact us.”

Furthermore, anyone on the bus who has not already spoken with officers is asked to contact them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2784 of Tuesday, January 10, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.