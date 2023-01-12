Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Baby Has Been Injured In Glasgow After A Brick Was Thrown Through A Bus Window
Home » Breaking » A baby has been injured in Glasgow after a brick was thrown through a bus window

A baby has been injured in Glasgow after a brick was thrown through a bus window

by @uknip247

The 15-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital after the brick hit him on the head and glass from the broken window fell into the pram.
The baby was later discharged from Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being examined.
Officers are looking for information about an incident that happened on Battlefield Road on January 10 at around 18.45 GMT.
“Fortunately, the baby was not seriously injured,” Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said, “but this has left her mother extremely upset and distressed.”
“Our investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who saw or knows who threw the brick to contact us.”
Furthermore, anyone on the bus who has not already spoken with officers is asked to contact them.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2784 of Tuesday, January 10, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Mark Bullen is wanted in connection with a fraud offence in the...

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to...

A large cannabis factory worth thousands on the streets has been uncovered...

Police are looking for Patricia Bussey, 89, who was reported missing from...

Dog missing after being washed out to sea in Peacehaven

A man has been jailed after he robbed a man he had...

A man is due in court after being charged in connection with...

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice,...

Detectives investigating the Christmas Eve murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey have...

Police are still concerned about the welfare of missing Kevin Cunningham, 68,...

A police officer has been convicted of sexual assault following a trial...

Wet and windy conditions will prevail as we approach the weekend, owing...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"