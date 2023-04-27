A banned driver who left a man dead and his wife seriously injured as they crossed a road has been jailed.

Grant Meredith-Trafford, of Crescent Avenue, Brierley Hill, was sentenced to 15 years at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 25 April) for the fatal crash, which occurred in Woodsetton just after 8.30pm on 26 January.

The 31-year-old, who was driving while uninsured and without a licence, lost control of the Subaru Impreza he was driving on Tipton Road, Woodsetton.

He swerved onto the other side of the road and struck Andrew Massey, aged 64, and his wife as they were crossing.

Sadly, despite receiving emergency care, he died at the scene. His wife suffered severe fractures to her pelvis, and is still recovering.

Meredith-Trafford drove off immediately but, following a public appeal and investigation, he was arrested on 19 February.

Forensic analysis of CCTV footage showed that his car was travelling at between 64 and 68mph just before the collision, which happened in a 30mph limit.

He was charged with eight driving offences including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The maximum sentence for death by dangerous driving has been increased recently from 14 years to life imprisonment and Meredith-Trafford’s jail term reflects the new sentencing guidelines and the number of charges he faced.

As well as the prison sentence, he was also disqualified from driving for 17 years.