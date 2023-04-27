Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A banned driver who left a man dead and his wife seriously injured as they crossed a road has been jailed.

A banned driver who left a man dead and his wife seriously injured as they crossed a road has been jailed.

by uknip247

Grant Meredith-Trafford, of Crescent Avenue, Brierley Hill, was sentenced to 15 years at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 25 April) for the fatal crash, which occurred in Woodsetton just after 8.30pm on 26 January.

The 31-year-old, who was driving while uninsured and without a licence, lost control of the Subaru Impreza he was driving on Tipton Road, Woodsetton.

He swerved onto the other side of the road and struck Andrew Massey, aged 64, and his wife as they were crossing.

Sadly, despite receiving emergency care, he died at the scene. His wife suffered severe fractures to her pelvis, and is still recovering.

Meredith-Trafford drove off immediately but, following a public appeal and investigation, he was arrested on 19 February.

Forensic analysis of CCTV footage showed that his car was travelling at between 64 and 68mph just before the collision, which happened in a 30mph limit.

He was charged with eight driving offences including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The maximum sentence for death by dangerous driving has been increased recently from 14 years to life imprisonment and Meredith-Trafford’s jail term reflects the new sentencing guidelines and the number of charges he faced.

As well as the prison sentence, he was also disqualified from driving for 17 years.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who assaulted his partner while she was pregnant and threatened the welfare of her unborn baby has been jailed

Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

Two women who died after getting into difficulty in the River Ouse in Kempston have been named as their families pay tribute

Timothy Schofield, brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield, has been sacked from his job as a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police following...

Germany and the UK have intercepted three Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea

Firefighters have completed a training exercise at Goodwood House to test their procedures in the event of a major incident

UK vision to reduce poverty and tackle climate change

A Metropolitan Police officer named Darren Hourigan has pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children

The murder case of seven-year-old Nikki Allan, who was found with 37 stab wounds continues to haunt and shock people to this day

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man

Police are searching for wanted man Edwin Matthews, 40, from the Southampton area

Police are searching for missing Baylea

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.