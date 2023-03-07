Tuesday, March 7, 2023
A Bar In Chelmsford Has Had Its Licence Suspended After We Raised Concerns About An Incident Of Serious Violence There

Chelmsford City Council’s licensing sub-committee suspended Bassment Bar’s licence at a meeting on 2 March pending a full hearing which must take place before 28 March.

The venue, in Wells Street, will not be able to serve alcohol until then but the operators can appeal this decision.

We submitted an application to review the venue’s licence following an incident there on 25 February 

Superintendent Stuart Weaver, Essex Police’s lead on the Night-time Economy, said: “This premises has had its licence suspended by the council, working in partnership with our team in Chelmsford.

“We are committed to keeping people safe while they enjoy a night out in Chelmsford, or anywhere else in the county.

“Officers will be on duty day and night throughout the Spring and Summer to keep our cities, towns, and villages safe.”

