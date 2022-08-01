Elizabeth Faragher, 43, of Albert Street, Barrow, appeared in Preston Crown Court on April 25, 2022, and pleaded guilty to five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent and one count of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

She was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison today (July 28).

After consulting with health professionals about the young child’s health, police launched their investigation in December 2016.

The child had been admitted to hospital several times with infections severe enough to necessitate transfer to Alder Hey hospital for treatment.

Doctors were concerned about the severity of the infections, and their investigations revealed that on the majority of occasions the child was brought to the hospital, bacteria normally found only in faeces was present.

Further investigation ruled out the possibility of faecal matter leaking from the child’s gut, raising concerns that the bacteria was being deliberately injected into the child’s system.

Faragher was charged with offences following a lengthy and thorough investigation and was scheduled to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on April 25. However, she later pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced.

Cumbria Police Detective Inspector Fae Dilks stated:

“This was an extremely distressing case for everyone involved, from the health professionals who did everything they could to help and protect the child to the detectives tasked with carrying out what was a complex and lengthy investigation.”

“This was an extremely rare case in which the evidence showed that an individual set out to intentionally make a child in her care seriously ill.”

“We would like to thank our healthcare partners for their assistance in ensuring the child in question’s safety.”