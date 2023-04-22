A beautiful picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been released to mark what would have been her 97th birthday

. The image was taken by the Princess of Wales during a family trip to Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, last summer and features the young royals all smiles next to their beloved “Gan Gan.” The Queen is pictured with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside Mia, Lucas and Lena Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips. In the back row, we see the Queen’s grandchildren Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex – the son and daughter of the now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The late Queen was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, having served as head of state for over 70 years. Her death September last year at Balmoral Castle was a great loss to the British nation. Balmoral was one of the Queen’s favourite places, where she travelled each summer to spend time with her family. Her traditional annual stay at the main property usually stretched through August and September, and into October.

Balmoral is a private residence of the Queen, where many royal memories have been forged. Family barbecues at Balmoral are especially treasured, with the Duke of Edinburgh taking care of the cooking and the Queen happily doing the washing-up. The Queen shared many happy moments at Balmoral with her husband, Prince Philip. After their wedding in 1947, they spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall, a grand hunting lodge on the Balmoral estate.