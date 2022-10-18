From Monday at midday, all bird keepers in the UK will be required by law to take strict measures to protect flocks from bird flu, such as keeping free-range birds in fenced areas and strict biosecurity for farm workers.

The chief veterinary officers of England, Wales, and Scotland took the action in response to an increase in the number of cases of avian flu detected in wild birds and commercial premises in recent weeks.

The UK has experienced its largest-ever outbreak of the disease in the last year, with 190 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021, 30 of which have been identified since the beginning of this month.

In the East of England, which has been particularly hard hit, mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds were implemented earlier this month in Norfolk, Suffolk, and parts of Essex.

The disease has also ravaged seabird breeding colonies, killing thousands in some areas and affecting threatened species ranging from puffins to hen harriers.

According to officials, the avian flu virus circulates in wild birds, and when they migrate to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter, they can spread the disease to poultry and other captive birds.

Producers with more than 500 birds must restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, staff must change clothing and footwear before entering enclosures, and vehicles must be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis.

Backyard owners with fewer chickens, ducks, and geese must also take precautions to reduce the risk of the disease spreading to their flocks, according to the USDA.

“Bird keepers have faced the largest ever outbreak of avian flu this year, and with winter bringing an even more increased risk to flocks as migratory birds return to the United Kingdom,” the chief veterinary officers for England, Scotland, and Wales said in a joint statement.

“We have declared an avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain, which means that all bird keepers must take action to help prevent the disease spreading to more poultry and other domestic birds.”

“With the implementation of an AIPZ, you are legally required to meet enhanced biosecurity requirements to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease, regardless of whether you keep a few birds or thousands.”

The prevention zone in place across the United Kingdom does not include a nationwide requirement to keep birds inside, but officials said that was being reviewed on a regular basis.

They also stated that the virus poses a very low risk to public health and that properly cooked poultry and eggs are safe to consume.

