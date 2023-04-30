A Birmingham man who died from stab wounds on Kings Heath High Street has been named as Ronique Thomas

The 33-year-old was stabbed near the junction of Queensbridge Road just before 02.30 BST on Wednesday 26 April and died at the scene.

A 17-year-old man arrested on Friday has now been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday. He cannot be named due to his age.

Nathaniel Daly, aged 20, was also charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article yesterday, and appeared at court where he was remanded pending his appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Police continue to appear for information to assist the investigation, you can do this by calling 101 quoting log number 255 of 26/4.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.