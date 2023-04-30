Sunday, April 30, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A Birmingham man who died from stab wounds on Kings Heath High Street has been named as Ronique Thomas

A Birmingham man who died from stab wounds on Kings Heath High Street has been named as Ronique Thomas

by uknip247

The 33-year-old was stabbed near the junction of Queensbridge Road just before 02.30 BST on Wednesday 26 April and died at the scene.

A 17-year-old man arrested on Friday has now been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday. He cannot be named due to his age.

Nathaniel Daly, aged 20, was also charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article yesterday, and appeared at court where he was remanded pending his appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Police continue to appear for information to assist the investigation, you can do this by calling 101 quoting log number 255 of 26/4.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Six men have been jailed for a total of nearly 40 years, and two women were given suspended sentences

A 38-year-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing rape investigation

A five-month-old baby was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog

Three boys have been arrested by police investigating a robbery at a shop

A detective who gives up her spare time to boost the well-being of colleagues has won recognition for her “invaluable” work

A masked man who claims to have smashed the Mayor of London’s Ulez cameras has stated that his organisation would not stop until all...

Masked gang carry out pub attack

Motorbike rider airlifted after serious crash

Terrorist prisoners to be banned from taking leading roles in religious services

Grand Plaza Hotel Kensington near Earl’s Court station evacuated after a serious gas main leak

Police are worried about 14 year-old Lilia Keough who’s missing from #Kelvedon

Seven cops and one civilian were hurt in a battle between Royal Marine commandos and Gibraltar police, who used pepper spray and batons

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.