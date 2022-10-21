Kadees Mohammed, aged 29 from Dovey Road, Sparkhill, is charged with murder, assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.
The baby boy has been named as Mohammed Ibrahim.
His distraught family have said: “To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. A beautiful flower in our lives. Your family loves you so much. We will be together again one day. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”
They continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.
Two women injured in the incident were treated and discharged from hospital.
A cordon remains at the property on Dovey Road as specialist forensic examinations continue.
