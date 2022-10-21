Kadees Mohammed, aged 29 from Dovey Road, Sparkhill, is charged with murder, assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

His distraught family have said: “To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. A beautiful flower in our lives. Your family loves you so much. We will be together again one day. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”