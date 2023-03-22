Thursday, March 23, 2023
A Birmingham teen has pleaded guilty to killing a resident in his street after a row broke out in Handsworth last year

Andrew Gardner had confronted 19-year-old LeSean Williams after he had made derogatory comments to a friend of Andrew’s in Alexandra Road, where they both lived on 18 September.

The friend was living with Andrew and had complained that Williams had made fun of a facial disfigurement causing him to be distressed. Andrew confronted Williams and, as both were in possession of knives, sadly Andrew received a fatal chest wound.

Williams fled on an electric scooter and Andrew collapsed as he returned home. The 41-year-old died in the hospital a short time later.

Andrew Gardner

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our homicide unit, said: “This is a terribly sad case where a man has lost his life defending his friend. His family had described him as ‘caring’ and told us at the time of his death: “His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.”

Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday (20 March) and will be sentenced on 19 May.
 

