Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

by uknip247
A Bizarre Attempt By A London Burglar To Elude Police By Posing As A Solar Panel Has Amused Social Media

In an unusual twist of fate, a burglar in Wandsworth, London, attempted to outwit the National Police Air Service (NPAS) by posing as a solar panel.

The burglar lay flat on a roof, hoping to blend in with his surroundings and avoid the police aircraft above.

His unusual escape plot, however, did not take flight since NPAS easily detected him.

NPAS London released information about the incident on Twitter, writing,

“They’ll never find me if I just lie here pretending to be a solar panel!” Wrong!!”

They also issued some witty advice to would-be burglars who might be following them on social media:

“Pretending to be a solar panel on a roof is not going to deceive us or our camera!!… You are most welcome!”

According to NPAS London, this is not the first time a burglar has used such absurd techniques to avoid capture.

They also shared a photo of a suspect hiding beneath some wood on a roof with the amusing caption:

“This isn’t the first time someone has tried to hide on a roof from us!” ‘They can’t see me if I can’t see them!'”

The public responded positively to the hilarious tweets, finding the robbers’ absurd attempts to hide amusing.

Some users remarked on the perpetrators’ ineptitude, while others applauded the NPAS for their vigilance and sense of humour.

As the antics of these hapless criminals continue to delight Londoners, one thing is clear: the NPAS is always one step ahead, leaving no stone (or solar panel) untouched in their mission to keep the city safe.

