ADVERTISEMENT

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and Ms Croucher’s rucksack and other possessions at the property in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton.

Ms Croucher was last seen on 15 February 2019, when she was aged 19.

“After a difficult process, we are now in a position to formally confirm that the body found in Loxbeare Drive last week is that of Leah,” said senior investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown.

Neil Maxwell, a convicted sex offender who was found dead two months after Ms Croucher’s disappearance, has been named as the prime suspect by police.

The 49-year-old who worked as a maintenance man for the home owner, who lives abroad, was the only person to have keys to the house when she vanished, police said.