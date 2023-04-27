A body has been discovered by police while searching for the boyfriend of a pregnant teacher found dead in Glasgow

Police Scotland revealed the news on Thursday night, shortly after opening a murder inquiry into Marelle Sturrock’s death as they attempted to locate her partner David Yates.

Ms Sturrock, 35, was discovered dead in her Jura Street home on Tuesday morning. She was 29 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn child died.

Earlier, Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane of Police Scotland stated in a statement: “Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death.”

“At this time, we have no evidence that anyone else was involved.”

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was discovered on Tuesday at Mugdock Country Park, and an extensive search has been conducted in the area since.”

“The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8 p.m.,” she continued.

“His subsequent movements are unknown following the abandonment of his vehicle at Mugdock Country Park, but there is no evidence that he has left the area.”

“We will keep an open mind about this as we continue to search the area.”

Police Scotland discovered her corpse shortly after 8.40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators continued to search Mugdock Country Park, around eight miles north of Ms Sturrock’s home, and the Jura Street property on Thursday.

Ms Sturrock’s sister described her family’s tragedy.

“There are no words to express how utterly devastating this is for us as a family and how we will cope without her,” Sarah Sturrock said.

“I’ll never understand how this could have happened to her.”

She described the death as “heartbreaking.”

When Ms Sturrock failed to show up for work at Sandwood Primary School, colleagues and friends were concerned.

Fiona Donnelly, the school’s principal, described the school community as “devastated.”

“Marelle has been a well-liked member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago, and she has taught many year groups during her time here.”

“We will all miss her terribly. She was a nice, kind, diligent, and caring lady who cared for everyone and made time for them.

“Marelle used her artistic talents throughout the school and was our music champion, playing an important role in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.”

“We are a school community in mourning, devastated by the tragic news of her death, and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends as we all cope with our loss.”

Parents were notified of the death by letter on Wednesday, and education psychologists are on hand to assist students.

Just days before her death, Ms Sturrock uploaded a photo of herself enjoying a meal out with pals. Friends and past colleagues have also paid their respects to the educator.

“Stunned and saddened to read of the loss of this beautiful young woman,” one former coworker remarked.

“Marelle was a vibrant and special woman when I worked with her 15 years ago.” She threw me a birthday party and made me a CD of her singing when I’d only known her for a week.

“She was a force to be reckoned with, and I expect she has left an imprint on many people’s lives.”

“Such awful sad news,” wrote another. Marelle was a gorgeous young lady, talented and ready to become a mother. “My heart breaks for her entire family.”

Ms Sturrock’s singing and acting abilities have been commended by the Glasgow Light Opera Club and the Wick Players, a local theatrical club.

Ms Sturrock was a “active member” of Wick Players when she was a teenager, according to Wick Players.

“She was a very talented young lady, both with her singing and acting…she followed her dream by doing drama and music studies at university,” the group said in a statement.

Ms Sturrock was described as a “breathtaking talent” by the Glasgow Light Opera Club.

“She was a kind, generous, and talented soul who inspired all of us who were fortunate enough to know her.” The stage will never be the same again, but your light will shine on forever.”