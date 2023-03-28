A body has been discovered during the search for a man who has been missing for over six months

Barry McCullagh, from Castlemilk, was last seen around 5.20pm on October 5 on Corsebar Road in Paisley, near the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

His family previously stated that the 40-year-old father of two was admitted to Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital on October 4 after experiencing hallucinations.

When he went missing the next day, he had been let out for a cigarette.

On March 26, police were called to a report of a man’s body in Old Patrick Water, Elderslie, Johnstone.

While formal identification has yet to take place, officers confirmed that Mr McCullagh’s family has been notified.

“Around 6.15pm on Sunday, March 26, police were called to a report of a body in Old Patrick Water, Elderslie, Johnstone,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said. Officers and emergency personnel are on the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

“Although formal identification has not yet occurred, the family of Barry McCullagh, who has been missing in the Paisley area since Wednesday, October 5, 2022, has been notified.”

“We were requested to assist our emergency service partners in Elderslie at 6.53pm on Sunday, March 26,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Operations Control dispatched two water rescue units and two fire engines to the town’s Glen Gardens, where firefighters assisted their police counterparts before departing.”

“Crews returned to the scene at 9.20 a.m. on Monday, March 27 to continue assisting their partners.”