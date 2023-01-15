Sunday, January 15, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023

A body has been discovered in Thames and Medway Canal’s in Gravesend

by @uknip247

Officers are working today to identify a body found on Sunday afternoon and to establish the circumstances.

The body was recovered and transported away from the scene in a private ambulance at around 2pm on Sunday afternoon

A large police presence was observed near the Thames and Medway Canal’s Norfolk Road end in Gravesend.
According to one witness who did not want to be identified, police were called in response to reports that a body had been discovered in the river.

Two police patrol cars, a Land Rover, and a private ambulance were met by another individual who appeared to be wearing diving gear.

Several people, including police officers, were then seen walking towards the private ambulance with what appeared to be a black bag.

Kent Police have been contacted for comment.

