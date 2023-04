The discovery was made yesterday morning, Friday 7 April, in woodland off Lowestoft Road.

Formal identification procedures in respect of the deceased have not yet taken place, but the family of Mark Mayston have been notified of the discovery.

Mark, aged 59, was last seen in Beccles on Tuesday 28 March.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.