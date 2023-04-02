A body has sadly been found in a river in Wareham

The report was received by Dorset Police at 5.20pm on Friday 31 March 2023.

The body has not been identified yet.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.

The next of kin of 54-year-old Steven Clarke from Wareham, who has been missing since Thursday 26 January 2023, have been informed of the development and they are being supported by officers.

Chief Superintendent Jared Parkin, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Steven Clarke and they will be kept fully updated as a formal identification process now takes place.”