The report was received by Dorset Police at 5.03pm on Wednesday 29 March 2023. The body has not been identified yet.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.

The next of kin of 20-year-old Jack Rogers from Poole, who was reported missing on Friday 3 March 2023, have been informed of the development and they are being supported by officers.