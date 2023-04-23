A body sadly found in a river is believed to be that of a missing teenager from the area

Sunday, April 23, 2023
by uknip247
A Body Sadly Found In A River In Dorchester Is Believed To Be That Of A Missing Teenager From The Area

The report of the discovery at the river Frome in the area of Lubbecke Way was received by Dorset Police at around 3pm on Saturday 22 April 2023.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be 18-year-old Alex Bendall, who was reported missing on Sunday 12 February 2023.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.

The family of Alex has been informed of the development and officers are giving support. The family requests privacy at this time.

