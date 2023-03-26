A body was discovered during the search for a missing Hastings man

.

On Thursday, March 23, Paul Banbury was reported missing. Police searching for him confirmed the discovery of a body.

Police in Hastings have called off their search for a missing man. Officers believe Paul Banbury was discovered dead on March 25.

Paul was first reported missing on Thursday, March 23. His disappearance was thought to be “out of character,” according to police.

It was suspected that he walked to the Firehills area. However, police have confirmed that they have discovered a body believed to be Paul’s.

The death of Paul is not being investigated as suspicious. “We are sad to report that Paul Banbury, who had been missing from Hastings, was sadly found deceased on Saturday,” a Sussex Police spokesman said.

“His death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the case has been referred to the coroner.” Our hearts go out to Paul’s family and friends.”