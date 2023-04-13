Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A body was discovered in the sea off the coast of Brighton after a search for a missing person

A body was discovered in the sea off the coast of Brighton after a search for a missing person

by uknip247
Rescue Crews Are Looking For A Possible Missing Person In The Water Near Brighton Pier Credit:@OBDroning )

Volunteers from the RNLI and Sussex Police were called to the scene near Brighton Palace Pier shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday.

The search for the missing person lasted several hours, with teams from Newhaven, Littlehampton, and Shoreham assisting in the search.

The search was called off shortly before 10 p.m., nearly six hours after emergency crews arrived.

It was restarted this morning at 6 a.m. but ended at 8 a.m.

A body has been discovered on Saltdean beach, according to Sussex Police.

“On Wednesday, April 12, emergency services investigated a report of a person in the sea off Brighton Palace Pier,” the spokesman said.

“RNLI Lifeboats, volunteers, and the HM Coastguard helicopter, as well as Coastguards and Sussex Police officers on shore, conducted searches.”

“Unfortunately, a body was discovered on the beach at Saltdean around 8.15 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.”

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as soon as possible.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

The car bomb attacks at Myanmar’s Yan Taing Aung pagoda on Thursday left a trail of death and destruction in their wake

Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man from Maidstone who may have travelled to Canterbury

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More