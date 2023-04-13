A body was discovered in the sea off the coast of Brighton after a search for a missing person

Volunteers from the RNLI and Sussex Police were called to the scene near Brighton Palace Pier shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday.

The search for the missing person lasted several hours, with teams from Newhaven, Littlehampton, and Shoreham assisting in the search.

The search was called off shortly before 10 p.m., nearly six hours after emergency crews arrived.

It was restarted this morning at 6 a.m. but ended at 8 a.m.

A body has been discovered on Saltdean beach, according to Sussex Police.

“On Wednesday, April 12, emergency services investigated a report of a person in the sea off Brighton Palace Pier,” the spokesman said.

“RNLI Lifeboats, volunteers, and the HM Coastguard helicopter, as well as Coastguards and Sussex Police officers on shore, conducted searches.”

“Unfortunately, a body was discovered on the beach at Saltdean around 8.15 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.”

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as soon as possible.”