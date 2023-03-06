A bogus charity collector who violently robbed a pensioner in Strood has been jailed for more than six years.

Paul Stone assaulted the 80-year-old woman on her doorstep before fleeing with her purse.

Stone knocked on the victim’s door after approaching the address near North Street on 24 August 2022. When she answered, he claimed to be collecting for charity.

The victim went to fetch her purse and on her return Stone violently pushed her and she fell backwards. He grabbed the purse before running from the address.

CCTV showed Stone with purse

Neighbours were alerted and patrols quickly attended the scene. Following an unsuccessful search for the offender, officers began to examine surrounding CCTV.

This identified footage showing Stone, who was seen holding the purse, putting some items in his pockets and throwing other contents to the floor.

The discarded items were recovered by police and identified as belonging to the victim.

On the following day, a constable who had seen the CCTV stills saw the suspect in Gillingham High Street and arrested him.

Aged 46, of no fixed address, Stone was charged with robbery.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Friday 3 March 2023 was sentenced to six years and six months’ imprisonment.

Callous

Detective Constable Emma Laimbeer, of the Kent Crime Squad, said: ‘Paul Stone callously preyed upon an elderly and vulnerable victim, who he knew stood no chance in defending herself.’He waited until she began to unzip her purse before assaulting her with a clenched fist, which he pushed hard into her chest causing her to fall.’The impact of Stone’s cruel actions continue to have a deep and profound impact on the victim’s daily life and I only hope this prison sentence will now at least provide some sense of reassurance and safety.’