Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A bogus charity collector who violently robbed a pensioner in Strood has been jailed for more than six years.

written by uknip247
A Bogus Charity Collector Who Violently Robbed A Pensioner In <strong>strood</strong> has Been Jailed For More Than Six Years.

Paul Stone assaulted the 80-year-old woman on her doorstep before fleeing with her purse.

Stone knocked on the victim’s door after approaching the address near North Street on 24 August 2022. When she answered, he claimed to be collecting for charity.

The victim went to fetch her purse and on her return Stone violently pushed her and she fell backwards. He grabbed the purse before running from the address.

CCTV showed Stone with purse

Neighbours were alerted and patrols quickly attended the scene. Following an unsuccessful search for the offender, officers began to examine surrounding CCTV.

This identified footage showing Stone, who was seen holding the purse, putting some items in his pockets and throwing other contents to the floor.

The discarded items were recovered by police and identified as belonging to the victim.

A Bogus Charity Collector Who Violently Robbed A Pensioner In&Nbsp;&Lt;Strong&Gt;Strood&Lt;/Strong&Gt;&Nbsp;Has Been Jailed For More Than Six Years. - Uknip

On the following day, a constable who had seen the CCTV stills saw the suspect in Gillingham High Street and arrested him.

Aged 46, of no fixed address, Stone was charged with robbery.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Friday 3 March 2023 was sentenced to six years and six months’ imprisonment.

Callous

Detective Constable Emma Laimbeer, of the Kent Crime Squad, said: ‘Paul Stone callously preyed upon an elderly and vulnerable victim, who he knew stood no chance in defending herself.’He waited until she began to unzip her purse before assaulting her with a clenched fist, which he pushed hard into her chest causing her to fall.’The impact of Stone’s cruel actions continue to have a deep and profound impact on the victim’s daily life and I only hope this prison sentence will now at least provide some sense of reassurance and safety.’ 

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced for three exposure...

A house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham...

A man has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility...

A serving Met officer has been found guilty...

Police test phone that converts to gun to...

A major change in the weather is underway...

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering...

Three men have been jailed for torturing a...

Witnesses are sought after a boy reported being...

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More