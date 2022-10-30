A Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent, has been targeted with petrol bombs

A man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs before killing

himself at a nearby filling station close to the incident.

The fire on The Viaduct was extinguished around 11:25 GMT, according to

Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Police were unable to confirm the report of a man’s death, and

investigations are ongoing. There was one minor injury reported, and the

suspect has been identified.

Following the incident in Dover, migrants were at the immigration centre.

A spokesman for Kent Police said officers were called at 11:22 a.m.

“Officers determined that two to three incendiary devices were thrown into

a Home Office immigration premises,” he explained.

The emergency services presence in Dover is still very visible, with

police, fire, and the Army all assisting with the investigation into what

happened shortly after 11:20 a.m. this morning.

Shakespeare Beach, as well as the Jet Foil immigration centre, remain part

of the police cordon.

Locals drinking in the Cinque Port pub told me this morning’s scene was

“carnage and chaos.”

According to one eyewitness, the smoke “went well into the air, and the

smell and noise was like a war zone.”

According to police, the cordon will remain in place until the

investigations are completed and the area is declared safe.

The incident “absolutely shocked and appalled” Nathalie Elphicke,

Conservative MP for Dover.

She stated that “tensions have been rising” due to the increasing number of

migrants arriving in the town. She stated that she had spoken with the

immigration minister in the aftermath of the attack.

“I have expressed my concerns about the security of the Dover centre. I

don’t believe this is an appropriate location for a migrant reception

centre. Dover is a very active and open port.”

Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick said Kent Police were keeping him

updated on the incident.