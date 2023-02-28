A bouncer suffered nasty injuries to his lip and eyebrow after he was punched by a man holding a pocket knife

The victim was then punched to the face by a second offender, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the floor.

The violent disorder took place outside a bar in St James’s Street, Nottingham city centre, after 26-year-old Santinne Traynor had been ejected from the venue.

He was accompanied by 25-year-old Leshae Traynor and 26-year-old Dominic Furniss as violence broke out in the street at around 3am on Sunday 1 May 2022.

Leshae Traynor was arguing with door staff and became ‘increasingly agitated’ when members of the public tried to calm him down – Nottingham Crown Court heard.

A short time later he was caught on CCTV cameras holding what was believed to be a knife before he hit a doorman in the face.

It’s believed the bouncer was struck with the knife handle.

Furniss then punched the victim in the face immediately afterwards, sending him unconscious to the floor, before he was dragged back into the bar by colleagues.

The bouncer’s injuries included an open wound to his lip, which needed stitches to close, and another wound to his eyebrow caused after he fell to the floor.

The prosecution told how his injuries had made it painful for him to talk and eat, he had trouble sleeping and how the incident had ‘shaken his confidence.’

Santinne Traynor struck another doorman to the side of his head and, along with Furniss, assaulted a member of the public during the disturbance.

All three men continued to attack door staff and tried to get back into the bar, without success, following the assault before leaving the scene.

The court heard that Leshae Traynor and Furniss were heard ‘revelling in the violence they had engaged in’ in a video clip recorded shortly after the incident.

Leshae Traynor, of Brindley Road, Bilborough, pleaded guilty to wounding without intent and was found guilty of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

His defence told the court how he ‘deeply regretted the incident and recognised his wrongdoing.’

Traynor, who is currently serving a three-and-a-half year prison sentence for a drug-related offence, was given 18 months in prison for his role in the disorder.

Furniss, of Skipton Circus, Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard how he had ‘drank more than he should and should have walked away.’

Santinne Traynor, of Park Drive, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to wounding without intent.

His defence said his actions ‘were completely out of character’ and that he ‘knew he shouldn’t have behaved in this way.’

They were each sentenced to 12-months in prison, suspended for two years.

All three offenders were also made subject of exclusion orders – banning them from going to the bar for two years – when they appeared in court for sentencing on Friday (24 February 2023).

Detective Inspector Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a force we continue to work relentlessly, day and night, to tackle and reduce violence on our streets.

“Violent disorder of this nature will not be tolerated, and we will always do everything we can to quickly apprehend suspects and bring them before the court.”