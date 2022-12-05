Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Home BREAKING A boy has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a car in Keston

A boy has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a car in Keston

by @uknip247

At around 8 a.m. today, the boy, who was in his early teens, was involved in a car accident in Croydon Road near the junction with Oakley Road (December 5).

Roads in the area were closed but reopened shortly after.

His injuries have been determined to be neither life-threatening nor permanent.

Officers were called to Croydon Road at the junction with Oakley Road, Keston, at 8.05am on Monday, 5 December,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

“A car had collided with a pedestrian.”

“A boy in his early twenties was injured at the scene and was taken to the hospital by LAS.”

“His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or permanent.”

“All local roads are now open again.”

