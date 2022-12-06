Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Boy Has Died After A Collision Involving A Bus In Birmingham Today
Home BREAKING A boy has died after a collision involving a bus in Birmingham today

A boy has died after a collision involving a bus in Birmingham today

by @uknip247
The 12-year-old is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus on Bordesley Green, near to the junction with Belchers Lane, just before 8am
He was confirmed dead at the scene.
The childs’ family has been told, and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an awful tragedy for the young boy’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses, but still want to hear from any of the passengers on the bus who we’ve not yet spoken to, or from people who may have captured what happened on dashcam.
“If people do have footage, we’d ask them not to share it on social media but to send it to us so that we can help establish exactly what happened.”
Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch on 101 quoting log 622 of 6 December.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police searching for a wanted man with Manchester ties have been inundated...

Three teenagers will stand trial next year for the murder of two...

Police in Bromley are looking for a woman who has been missing...

A suspect has been arrested after a man who had just collected...

Surrey’s first female firefighter retires after 30 years

Landslide cause rail chaos at Gravesend station

The 53-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Marcus Tott...

The new chief executive of Bury Council is set to be Lynne...

Fire breaks out at Bronzefield women’s prison in Ashford

Detectives investigating the murder of dad-to-be Takayo Nembhard at Notting Hill Carnival...

A long established Exmouth family business, MPS Glass & Window Centre Ltd.,...

The family of 18-year-old Owen Dunn have thanked the local community for...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"