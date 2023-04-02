A boy was stabbed in Blackheath Grove and taken to hospital.

At 4.20 p.m. yesterday, the boy was discovered injured in Blackheath Grove (April 1).

Officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

His next of kin has been notified.

According to police investigations, he was injured on a bus in Lee High Road.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 101 and reference CAD4893/1Apr.

Anonymous tips can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.

