Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A boy was stabbed in Blackheath Grove and taken to hospital.

A boy was stabbed in Blackheath Grove and taken to hospital.

by uknip247

At 4.20 p.m. yesterday, the boy was discovered injured in Blackheath Grove (April 1).

Officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

His next of kin has been notified.

According to police investigations, he was injured on a bus in Lee High Road.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 101 and reference CAD4893/1Apr.

Anonymous tips can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.

“Police were called at approximately 16:20hrs on Saturday, 1 April to reports of a male suffering stab injuries in Blackheath Grove, SE3,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded, and the male, believed to be 16 years old, was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not life-threatening.”

“His next of kin has been notified.” Early investigations have revealed that the male sustained his injuries as a result of an incident on a bus in Lee High Road, SE12.

“There have been no arrests; investigations are ongoing.”

“Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD4893/1Apr.”

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

According to emergency services, an explosion in a cafe in Russia’s Saint Petersburg killed one person and injured six others on Sunday

Have you seen Richard, who’s been missing from Three Mile Cross since Thursday?

Leon is still missing and his details have now been passed on to police forces nationwide

Officers searching for a missing woman have sadly found a body

Police discovered a man on a road in South Norwood. He was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed

The man charged with setting fire to 2 old men attending mosques in London and Birmingham has allegedly been attacked in prison while he...

Police have charged a man with murder in connection with an assault nearly four years ago that resulted in the death of a victim

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital this morning after being stabbed in a busy area of Lambeth

Police have charged a suspect after a knife was discovered following a vehicle stop

11-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after dog attack in Erith

New review to boost employment prospects of autistic people

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was injured in an assault

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More