A boy who went missing on the beach for nearly two hours has been found

The boy, who is thought to be around six years old, vanished from Brighton Beach shortly after 2.30pm today.

A large number of police cars and officers have been seen searching for the boy along the coast.

“Sussex Police responded to a report of a missing boy at Brighton seafront around 2pm on Saturday, April 8,” a Sussex Police spokesman said.

“Thankfully, the boy was found safely shortly after 4.30pm in Brighton following a search.”

“I would like to thank the public, our partners in other emergency services, and our officers for conducting the search,” Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Westwood added.

“The boy was discovered safe and was reunited with his family.”