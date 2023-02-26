A Brand New Team Aimed At Helping Young People In Nottinghamshire Has Now Officially Launched In A Bid To Support And Work Alongside Youngsters In Our Society. - Uknip

Nottinghamshire’s youth outreach team, headed up by Romel Davis, a youth outreach worker for the force, aims to help young people aged between eight and 16 living in the county.

Their aims are to,

– Build better relationships between the police, communities, and young people.

– Provide opportunities and unique experiences for young people such as events, competitions, activities, and awards.

– Help young people make positive decisions and life choices.

– Give young people a voice.

The team also works closely with children and teenagers who may have fallen into the wrong group of people or have been involved in criminality and want to turn their lives around.

The team was launched last weekend (Saturday 18 February) at Crabtree Farm Community Centre, in Bulwell, to resounding success and a packed room full of supporters.

The afternoon of fun featured a DJ, performances and entertainment, sports activities, and a free raffle with gifts to those who attended.

The team’s first-ever lot of merchandise was also handed out to the lucky event-goers.

The launch comes after months of hard work to create a logo and get their brand and social media channels up and running.

A competition launched in July last year to create the logo saw 16-year-old Ayesha Azam win after submitting her design of a diverse mix of hands holding up the globe with the words ‘youth outreach’ in the middle.

The activity-packed launch event was the first ever time she’s been able to see it printed directly onto T-shirts, bags, and other special merchandise.

Romel, who works as part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Citizens Policing Department, said: “I am so incredibly proud to see everyone’s hard work finally pay off with the official launch of the youth outreach team.

“It was absolutely amazing to see so many people turn up to the launch event last week and get involved and be so supportive of what we’re doing and our work with youngsters throughout Nottinghamshire.

“Seeing Ayesha getting to see her design come to life and be printed on the merchandise was really heartwarming and seeing how proud she was for everyone to be given the different items with her logo on them.

“Our aim as the youth outreach team is to work with young people and really give them a voice and this brand is going to do just that and really help us get the message out there of all the great work going on to support our young people.

“I want to encourage everyone to follow our new social pages and keep up to date with all the great work we’re doing and events we have planned and all the exciting projects we have coming up very soon.”

To keep up to date with the team’s projects and events follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Nottinghamshire Youth Outreach | Facebook



Instagram: Nottinghamshire Youth Outreach (@notts_youth_outreach) • Instagram photos and videos