PC Davidson was one of 11 officers whose efforts were recognised and lauded at the first SYPF awards ceremony, which took place last week in Sheffield.

The policing duo responded to the Carr Hill area of Balby on Sunday, September 19, 2021, to assist colleagues with a 31-year-old wanted man who had become violent and destructive to property.

The man fled the scene before PD Benson and PC Davidson arrived.

When PD Benson and PC Davidson arrived on the scene, they immediately began tracking the man, who was armed with a glass bottle.

“Once PD Benson had located the man, I engaged in conversation and asked him to put the glass bottle down, or explained I would have to release PD Benson,” PC Davidson said.

“The man refused, became uncooperative, and tried to flee.”

The man was with a friend who had released a ‘Pit Bull’ type dog from a nearby address. “PD Benson received cuts to his face and muzzle area from the dog, but despite being attacked and in pain, he did not lose focus on his task,” said the officer.

After fending off the dog, PD Benson resumed his investigation and pursued the wanted man. PD Benson eventually apprehended the man and arrested him with the assistance of his handler.

People will go to great lengths to avoid being apprehended by the police. PD Benson displayed courage and tenacity throughout this incident, and despite his injuries, he never lost focus of his task to protect his handler and apprehend the suspect.

“At the time of this incident, PD Benson and I had only been paired together for four months, but our working relationship got off to a great start, and our bond has grown from strength to strength,” PC Davidson added.

I’ve been a cop for eight years, and it’s great to know that when things get tough, I can count on PD Benson. He works tirelessly to protect me and the people of South Yorkshire.”

PC Davidson accepted his award at the SYPF awards ceremony on June 16. Although PD Benson was unable to attend the ceremony, his actions were recognised after PC Davidson returned home.

South Yorkshire Police Federation Chair Steve Kent praised Benson and PC Davidson for their bravery in this incident, saying, “This is police teamwork at its best.”

PC Davidson was determined to catch the criminal, and PD Benson not only protected his handler but also went on to catch the criminal after being attacked.

I want to thank them both for their perseverance and bravery. South Yorkshire residents should be very proud of themselves. I’m sure their colleagues in South Yorkshire are. They are deserving winners.”

Congratulations to PC Davidson and PD Benson for your dedication to serving your communities and protecting the people of South Yorkshire.