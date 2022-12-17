Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Brazen Robber Who Threatened To Stab An 11-year-old Girl Before Stealing Her E-scooter In Islington Has Been Jailed
Home BREAKING A brazen robber who threatened to stab an 11-year-old girl before stealing her e-scooter in Islington has been jailed

A brazen robber who threatened to stab an 11-year-old girl before stealing her e-scooter in Islington has been jailed

by @uknip247

Adam McGeady, 32 of the Mayville Estate, N16, was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 9 December. He had previously pleaded guilty to robbery.

At around 6.15pm on 24 September 2020, the victim was riding an electric scooter in Parkfield Street when she was approached by McGeady on a bike. He threatened to stab her before taking the scooter and riding off.

Thankfully the girl wasn’t injured, however she was shaken.

Police were called and officers began urgent enquiries to locate the suspect. This included gathering CCTV from the location where the incident happened and the surrounding area.

The suspect was caught on camera and an image of him was shared on a database used by officers across the Met to identify wanted people. McGeady was later recognised and arrested in January 2022.

As a result of the evidence officers had collected, he was charged with robbery.

Detective Constable Richard Roberts, from the local policing team in Islington, said: “This would have been a terrifying ordeal for a victim of any age, but it was particularly upsetting for a child. I would like to praise her for the bravery she has shown throughout our investigation.

“McGeady is clearly a dangerous offender and I am pleased that our investigation has resulted in him receiving a custodial sentence. I hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate such appalling behaviour on the streets of Islington.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A woman who fell into an icy lake as she tried to...

The first image of a woman who died after being injured in...

A man who threatened to kill a woman and turned up at...

Asake, a singer, is “overwhelmed with grief” after learning of the death...

Kent Police’s dog section has added three new recruits to their team

Knife and drugs seized following stop and search

Explosion reported at Biogas Fueling Station in Camden

Officers investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour in Westgate-on-Sea have issued a...

A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a...

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy...

Man dies in fatal Enfield blaze

Bus-mad schoolboy Jack Thompson was given the best Christmas present of all...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"